Lincoln County officials working to stay ahead of flooding

LIBBY — Severe flooding is continuing in Lincoln County and officials are working to stay ahead of the emergency.

“If a road is closed, it's closed for a reason. Please don't come out and try to go past the barricades, don't try to get close to where the bridge work is going," Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short said.



There have been four confirmed bridges that have been structurally damaged by the flooding in Lincoln County.

“We have confirmed at least four that have been structurally damaged, not including the number of other bridges, roads that are engulfed in water right now," Lincoln County Public Health spokesman Zach Sherbo told MTN.

While officials monitor structural damage, there have been no reports so far of injured or missing people; however, emergency responders are prepared for that to change.

“Not that we've received any reports at this time, we're still kind of waiting on those kinds of updates from our various operations in the field," Sherbo said.

Officials urge residents to not take unnecessary risks.



“Advising all residents to urge extreme caution with high waters, it doesn't take much water to sweep people, not to mention vehicles, everything else," Sherbo said.

Due to the number of structures affected, there will be lingering effects for months to come.

“This is going to be long-term. The bridges that we've lost, it's going to take a lot of fill, a lot of excavation work just to try to rebuild the abutments, to rebuild the access to those bridges," Short noted.

While there is a long way to go, the community has found ways to help each other in times of crisis.

"Neighbor helping neighbor is the best thing I have ever seen with this community, with this county, they're always willing to help, they're always willing to pitch in to save someone's house, to save someone's property," Short said.