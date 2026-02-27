Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, February 27, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

The University of Montana Police Department is investigating an alleged assault at Dornblaser Field on Valentine's Day, where a victim reported a man threatened him with a knife on the trail between the softball and soccer fields. Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact UMPD. (Read the full story)

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are reminding recreators to leave culturally significant items alone on the Flathead Reservation. Some sites are federally protected under the 1979 Archaeological Resources Protection Act, meaning taking artifacts could result in fines or jail time. (Read the full story)

A free ski bus in Mineral County has been connecting communities and reducing barriers to the skiing for over 40 years, transporting residents across the county to Lookout Pass on Fridays and Saturdays. Funded by donations and grants, the program is run by volunteers including Superior School District Ski Club Advisor Carissa Kuhl. (Read the full story)