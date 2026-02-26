SUPERIOR — Going skiing can come with some hurdles for many people.

Between the cost of the equipment and gas, it’s not always possible for some to get out when they wish. But in Mineral County, there’s a free ski bus that takes community members up to Lookout Pass throughout the season.

“We have a lot of students who want to go, but it's hard to get the time — their family to commit — because it is an all-day commitment. There's also a lot of obstacles with gear and then costs. And so when we have an organization like this, we can tackle a lot of those obstacles and reduce those barriers to get families up there to enjoy what we have in beautiful Montana,” said Carissa Kuhl, a volunteer for the Mineral County Rec Club and Superior School District Ski Club advisor.

Watch the full story:

Mineral County Rec Club offers free rides for community members to go shred

Kuhl's duties involve helping run a bus that’s free of charge for those who ride, thanks to donations and grants, which takes people across Mineral County up to Lookout Pass.

“We have a lot of community support. Headwaters Foundation, Lookout, Girls on Shred. And then a lot of community members that give, donate so that kids can have access to the mountain,” Kuhl said.

The ski bus has been a long-standing tradition in Mineral County, spanning over 40 years and with that, the bus has been providing the opportunity to get up and shred for generations.

“The bus was really helpful for my mom because my grandma was a teacher, so she was working a lot, and my grandpa was a logger, so he was never home,” said Superior High School student Ayla Henderson.

The bus doesn’t only give a ride, however, as the sense of community also draws people out.

“I like seeing there's some kids from other towns that we sometimes pick up that I don't get to see," said Superior High School student Tj Oslte. "That's a great experience."

“I kind of just like hanging out. I don't usually sit with anybody on the bus. It's kind of a chance to nap before skiing, which is good always. So I have that energy,” said Superior High School student Graham Boyes.

“I think really just the community part and being able to be with your friends and like be with Miss Kuhl to trust and stuff. And just the atmosphere really,” said Superior High School student Tyler Brown.

The bus runs on Fridays and Saturdays, volunteer-dependent. Although Kuhl says that there often isn’t a problem finding people who are willing to help out.