Investigation continues into reported assault on University of Montana campus

MISSOULA — University of Montana Police are still investigating an alleged assault with a weapon on Valentine's Day at Dornblaser Field.

UMPD responded to Dornblaser Field just after 7 p.m. on February 14 after a victim reported a man threatened him with a knife.

The incident occurred on the trail between the softball and soccer fields.

The victim used pepper spray and the suspect, who is described as a six-foot man in a gray sweatshirt, left the scene.

UMPD told MTN News they are still following up on leads and are also reviewing security footage.

People can expect to see some increased patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the UMPD emergency line at 406-243-4000, or the UMPD non-emergency line at 406-243-6131.