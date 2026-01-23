Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, January 23, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are today's top stories from across Western Montana.

It's been a lackluster start to the year when it comes to snow in the valleys, but some of the mountain ranges have been getting a decent amount. For example, Snowbowl in Missoula has just over 60 inches at the top of the summit, whereas ski hills like Lookout, Lost Trail, and Discovery have yet to see more than 45 inches. The valleys might still be waiting for their own share, but if you go to the right place, skiers and snowboarders still have some gnar to shred. Read the full story

In Swan Valley, they have a tradition that falls around this time of year called Winterfest. It has winter events that take the community by storm, with events like the polar plunge, ice fishing, bonfires, and much more. Even though they are also not getting the normal amount of snow that they see this time of year, the community still rallied together to enjoy their tradition. Read the full story

Marshall Mountain typically has a good amount of snow this time of year too, but they are one of the ski resorts that haven't opened up their ski hill yet. But when one option for recreation closes, another opens up. Hiking and mountain biking are still an option at Marshall, and park rangers say that the paths are patchy; but if you have studded snow tires or tracks to put on your hiking boots, it's still doable. Read the full story