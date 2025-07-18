Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, July 18, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

Fifty-five-year-old Scott Peratis appeared in Ravalli County Justice Court Thursday, facing one count of deliberate homicide in the death of David Earl Connors — his wife's cousin who was visiting from out of state. After an argument on Tuesday, Peratis told authorities he shot Connors with a .38 Revolver. He claims the victim advanced at him, but the state medical examiner disputes this. His bond is set at $500,000 and he's scheduled to appear in court early August. (Read the full story)

Industry professionals, farmers and economists gathered to discuss the Trump administration's impending tariffs and their impacts on agriculture at the University of Montana on Thursday. Panelists shared concerns about disrupted trade relationships, mentioning that a deal with China was jeopardized due to increasing tariffs. Others talked about the uncertainty surrounding changing deadlines for trade negotiations. (Read the full story)

The Salvation Army has unveiled a new mobile unit in Missoula. Made possible through a grant from Lily Endowment Incorporated and private donors, the unit will offer hot meals and emotional support during emergencies. Equipped with cooking facilities, the unit can serve 500 to 700 meals a day — helping residents cope during the most challenging of times. (Read the full story)

