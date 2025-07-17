Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Salvation Army supports Missoula with meals on wheels

The Salvation Army has a new canteen that will be used to provide hot meals for free in times of disaster.
Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News
MISSOULA — When disaster strikes in Missoula, help is just a call away. The Salvation Army has unveiled a new canteen that is ready to roll when emergencies hit our community.

“For me, the most fulfilling part is to be able to come along someone who's experiencing an unfortunate event, and being able to supply them with just the basic needs," the emergency disaster coordinator for Western Montana, Major Robert Covert said.

Major Covert says while he is not looking forward to a natural disaster of any kind, he is looking forward to helping the community however possible, with the new canteen.

We take you inside the Salvation Army's new mobile canteen:

Salvation Army Mobile Unit

The new disaster service mobile unit will be primarily used to provide spiritual counseling as well as free meals. All of the essentials needed to cook those hot meals are inside such as a four-burner stove, an oven, a grill, a microwave and a three-compartment sink.

The new mobile unit was made possible through a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. and generous private donors.

”This unit is capable of serving between 500-700 meals a day," Major Covert said.

Some possible meals in the future include hot dogs, hamburgers, and even Major Coverts "world famous chili".

The canteen can be deployed throughout Montana, Idaho, Washington, or elsewhere as needed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader

