Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, March 20, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Friday.

A proposal to put a small A-I data center at the Bonner Mill Industrial Park will be revealed in detail at a community meeting Friday, but key energy supplier Energy Keepers in Polson said it has not committed to the project. Friends of Two Rivers is hosting the meeting from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at St. A.nn Catholic Church in Bonner, where the data center company's CEO and other officials will answer questions. (Read the full story)

Montana saw a warm, wet winter with record-low snowpack in valleys — and while wildfire forecasters say it's too early to predict the 2026 fire season, deeply saturated soils could act as a buffer against larger fires spreading. June rainfall will be the biggest indicator of whether Montana faces a significant fire season, according to Northern Rockies Coordination Center meteorologist Dan Borsum. (Read the full story)

A 183-acre ranch north of Darby, homesteaded by the Durland family in 1892, is now permanently protected under a conservation easement. The property is part of more than four-thousand acres being conserved in the Darby-Como Wildlife Corridor. (Read the full story)