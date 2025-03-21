Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, March 21, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA NEWS — Here is a quick look at the top news stories for Friday.

On Thursday, Congressman Ryan Zinke visited Hamilton's new Veteran Affairs Clinic, where he addressed concerns about potential cuts to the VA. Protesters, including senior citizens and veterans, met him there — expressing their concern about the impact on veteran's services and staff. Congressman Zinke emphasized the importance of supporting medical providers to ensure quality care for Montanans. (Read the full story)

In the first round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday, the Montana Grizzlies fought hard but fell to Wisconsin 85-66. Despite a close game in the first half, Montana couldn't maintain momentum as Wisconsin pulled away with a decisive second-half run. (Read the full story)

Ray McDonald, a 17-year-old junior at Two Eagle River School, has gone viral — taking on the name "Quote of the Day Ray.” He’s gained over 250,000 views, inspiring others by posting positive quotes on social media daily. Based on his own experiences, he hopes his quotes provide a positive outlook for others despite life’s challenges. (Read the full story)