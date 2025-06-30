Montana Morning Headlines: June 30, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are your top headlines for Monday, June 30, 2025.

DREAM Adaptive Recreation has been a staple in Northwest Montana, working closely with people with disabilities to make the outdoors more accessible for decades. On Sunday, they celebrated their 40th anniversary and hope to celebrate another 40 more. They work with nearly 400 children, adults, and veterans with disabilities every year. The demand for their services has gone up in recent years, and they're hoping to meet that demand by building a year-round adaptive recreation center at Whitefish Mountain Resort. (Read the full story)

The Missoula Marathon has come and gone once again, and it wasn't just a marathon race; there was a 5k, a half-marathon and a kids run throughout the weekend. Mark Messmer, a familiar name at this race, won the men's full marathon on Sunday in a time of 2 hours, 21 minutes, and 12 seconds. That time was nearly 10 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher. The winner of the women's marathon was Bailee Parker-Godfrey, finished with a time of 2 hours, 48 minutes, and 1 second. (Read the full story)