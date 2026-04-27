Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, April 27, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Following historic December floods that destroyed bridges and roads, the LOR Foundation provided thousands of dollars in emergency funding to Lincoln County. While officials waited four months for federal disaster approval, the foundation helped purchase immediate recovery supplies including chainsaws, safety equipment and internet connections. (Read the full story)

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes held their fourth annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Event in Pablo, raising funds for families of five currently missing CSKT members. The event included a 5K walk and provides resources like ground searches and gas vouchers through the CSKT MMIP Fund. (Read the full story)

Due to this year's mild winter, cherry trees are blooming two weeks early along Flathead Lake's east shore. Orchard Owner Brian Campbell said he expects a strong harvest with larger fruit starting in mid-July — while Washington state's reduced crop could increase demand for Montana cherries. (Read the full story)