Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, August 4, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

While the search for Anaconda shooting suspect Michael Brown continued over the weekend, campers around Georgetown Lake exercised heightened caution. Retired firefighters Andrea Dondero and Garry Blanton, who were passing through during the search, expressed their concerns for safety — while describing a somber atmosphere in the town. (Read the full story)

Two women, Tess Andres and Isabella Seagraves, made history last week by swimming the entire 28-mile length of Flathead Lake, becoming the third and fourth recorded women to accomplish this feat. Each faced challenges during their swims, with Isabella completing her swim in 17.5 hours in tough currents, while Tess swam for 15.5 hours in calmer waters. They both said the support they received from friends and family throughout their journeys was vital. (Read the full story)

The North Flathead Yacht Club hosted the Montana Cup Regatta this weekend, a cherished event for Montana sailors that featured a weekend packed with competition, camaraderie and sailboat races. Celebrating its 48th year, the regatta saw multiple teams race for glory. (Read the full story)