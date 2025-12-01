Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, December 1, 2025

MISSOULA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Lolo Peak Brewery & Grill is giving away nearly 200 Christmas trees for free this holiday season for the twelfth year in a row. The trees, harvested from the Lolo National Forest, can be picked up next to Lolo Peak's patio anytime. (Read the full story)

Community cheer: Lolo Peak Brewery offers free Christmas trees

Owners of Richie Custom Co., Carissa and Brad Richie, celebrated their grand reopening at their new Main Street location in Kalispell on Saturday. After growing the business from their garage to their previous East Idaho Street storefront, the company now specializes in making custom T-shirts, hoodies and other items for special events. (Read the full story)

Richie Custom Co Grand Reopening

Big Sky Bricks, a Lego resale store nearing its one-year anniversary, and Modern Pastime joined other Downtown Kalispell businesses for Small Business Saturday this weekend. Park Side Credit Union also participated with its "Park Side Pays" initiative, surprising shoppers by paying for their purchases. (Read the full story)