Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, February 16, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

The University of Montana Police Department is investigating an assault after a man allegedly threatened someone with a knife on the Dornblaser Field trail on Saturday. UMPD said the victim pepper sprayed the suspect, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and heading west from the area. (Read the full story)

A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the arm near Zaugg Drive in Bonner around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday. Missoula County deputies said all parties involved have been identified and there's no ongoing public safety threat. We will continue to keep you updated as the investigation continues. (Read the full story)

Jack, a dog found in November after being abandoned in Mineral County, was finally trapped and rescued after months of searching in January. Now, he's recovering at Pronking Pastures Animal Rescue & Sanctuary and looking for a permanent home while the whole community continues to rally behind his story. (Read the full story)