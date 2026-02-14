Woman shot in arm in Missoula County, hospitalized Saturday morning

A woman was hospitalized Saturday morning after sustaining a gunshot wound to her arm in the Bonner area.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a local hospital at approximately 6:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred near Zaugg Drive in the Bonner, West Riverside area.

The woman remains hospitalized and is being treated for her injury.

Deputies and detectives have identified all parties involved in the incident. Officials said there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is active and ongoing. More details will be provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's office as they become available.