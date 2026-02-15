UMPD investigating report of assault with a weapon at Dornblaser Field

MISSOULA — An investigation is underway at the University of Montana's Dornblaser Field complex after a report Saturday night of a man threatening another person with a knife.

The University of Montana Police Department said that officers responded at 7:15 p.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon on the trail between the soccer and softball fields near the intersection of Higgins and South avenues.

The victim reported that an unknown male aggressively approached and brandished what was believed to be a knife.

The victim sprayed pepper spray containing blue dye toward the suspect and ran. The victim was not injured.

The UMPD described the suspect as 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with writing on it, and white shoes possibly featuring blue accents. He was last seen heading west from the area. No additional description was provided.

UMPD officers are on scene investigating.

If you have information related to this incident, you're asked to contact UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or (406) 243-6131.

You can also report any suspicious activity by immediately calling the UMPD emergency number at (406) 243‑4000 or 911.

UMPD also advised the public to avoid walking alone and remain in well-lit areas whenever possible.