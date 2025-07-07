Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, July 7, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Matt Muhsam, owner of Worden’s Market in Missoula, reflected on Zootown Festival this past weekend — mentioning the positive influx of visitors this summer on local businesses. Despite wanting local vendors to be more centrally located at the event, he remains optimistic about next year's festival. (Read the full story)

Over the weekend, the Whitefish Arts Festival celebrated its 46th year with over 131 artists showcasing their creations in Depot Park. John Janca, owner of Lazy Bear Metal Works, emphasized the unique charm of the festival while local photographer Eric Reese stressed how the community's support for local artists has allowed them to pursue their passions full-time. (Read the full story)

The Glacier Range Riders, in partnership with Logan Health for three and a half years, have been bringing joy to young patients through their "Hero of the Home Series" campaign. McCall Murer and Efrain Manzo celebrated after throwing the first pitch at a recent game in Kalispell. (Read the full story)