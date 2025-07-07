Whitefish Arts Festival vendors: the faces behind the art

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Arts Festival is known for its incredible art pieces, but it's the artists and the community that bring the festival to life.

Nestled under the Whitefish range in Depot Park, the Whitefish Arts Festival is something that people flock to during the Fourth of July weekend.

Featuring a range of art, the event also offers local food trucks for the entire community to come out enjoy.

“I've been to a lot of shows and Whitefish is like a totally unique place, the mountains, the ski resort, I mean everyone here is awesome,” Whitefish Arts Festival vendor John Janca said.

People show up to appreciate the art, but it's the vendors who bring it to the table. That includes two local artists and long-time Whitefish Arts Festival vendors, Janca and Eric Reese.

Janca, the owner of Lazy Bear Metal Works, focuses on animals such as bears and other wildlife with a variety of finishes.

He also enjoys the connection his art has on the community. On Saturday, he used his art to spread joy with a woman that lost her son who loved dragonflies.

“She left and I found the small little dragonfly that we had and ran over and gave it to her. I mean she was just crying and super excited and happy,” Janca said.

Also providing artwork for the festival is local photographer, Eric Reese.

“I kind of specialize in Glacier National Park, being our location. I've photographed other national parks too, but we just always come back to Glacier,” Reese said.

Reese, a Whitefish resident, feels immense support from the community.

“For Meadow and I to be able to do this full time now, 19 years," He said. We've raised our family of three, through the Whitefish School District, we've bought a home here in Whitefish. It's just been a really great community supporting local artists.”

The Whitefish Arts Festival has been supporting artists from near and far for 46 years, and they deeply appreciate it.

“It's our 19th year and we'll be back again next year if they'll have us,” Reese said.