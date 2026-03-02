Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, March 2, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

A man was shot near the 100 block of Main Street in Hungry Horse on Saturday night, according to the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. First responders arrived at the scene, located the injured man and secured the area. There is no threat to the public at this time, and anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact FCSO. (Read the full story)

A two-story home in Flathead County has been deemed a total loss after a fire near Crossbrow Trail in Kila Friday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed and spread to nearby grass and trees until crews got it under control around 6 p.m.. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. (Read the full story)

Scenic Montana Trails hosted its annual fun run in Seeley Lake on Sunday, raising money for the non-profit that grooms more than 450 miles of trails for recreators. The organization said trail maintenance is vital to the community's livelihood, and its already planning a new 27-mile mountain bike trail to keep riders coming year-round. (Read the full story)