Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 25, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Three eagles have died from lead poisoning at Wild Skies Raptor Center this year, with studies showing 60% of golden eagles and 90% of bald and winter eagles have elevated lead levels. The poisoning comes from scavenging carcasses shot with lead bullets, but researchers say simple changes like using lead-free ammunition could save the birds. (Read the full story)

Tony Harriman, an 84-year-old stroke, cancer, and open heart surgery survivor, is recumbent biking 4,000 miles across America to honor the country's 250th birthday. The veteran is fundraising for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides homes and housing assistance to veterans in need. (Read the full story)

Western painted turtles face deadly highway crossings during spring nesting season, with females venturing across busy Montana roads to find suitable breeding sites. Biologists are urging drivers to slow down and watch for turtles, while plans for dedicated wildlife underpasses remain stalled after federal funding cuts. (Read the full story)