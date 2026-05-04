Montana Morning Headlines: Monday, May 4, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Monday.

Due to severe flooding in December that caused closures across Kootenai National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service has created a new online map to help visitors navigate which areas area accessible, and which ones aren't. Available into the fall of 2026, the map has markers of exact closure locations and will be updated weekly as cleanup continues. (Read the full story)

A restoration project completed in 2025 rearranged a straight stretch of Lolo Creek at Earl Tennant Campground, creating natural bends and complex habitats after the creek had been channelized for 100 years. The project, by Trout Unlimited and partners, serves as a model for future downstream restoration efforts to improve fish habitat and water storage. (Read the full story)

More than 150 vendors and brewers gathered in Downtown Missoula for the opening day of the Clark Fork River Market and Garden City Brew Fest, bringing in more than 5,000 people on Saturday. Fundraising year-round to keep vendor fees low, the market will continue for 26 more Saturdays this year. (Read the full story)