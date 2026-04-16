Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, April 16, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Montana Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that the state's law defining sex as binary is unconstitutional. In a 5-2 decision, the court maintained a preliminary injunction allowing transgender Montanans to amend their birth certificates and driver's licenses to match their gender identity. (Read the full story)

The Stevensville School District is asking voters to renew their technology levy in the upcoming election, which would fund security systems, computers and other technology infrastructure. If approved, homeowners would pay about $2.57 more per month for a $300,000 home, while failure to pass the levy could force cuts to programs or teaching positions. (Read the full story)

Missoula City Council reported Wednesday that the urban camping ordinance has been successful, with complaints dropping over 65% in two years and fewer people camping in parks — though displacement concerns persist. Council members remain divided on the issue, with some citing ongoing displacement worries while others believe the ordinance is a good balance. (Read the full story)