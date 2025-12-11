Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, December 11, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A transformer explosion and multiple downed power lines near Jacob's Island Dog Park Wednesday night left the University of Montana campus and parts of Downtown Missoula without power during windy conditions. The outage delayed the first-ever basketball game between UM and Salish Kootenai College, though fans waited patiently in the dark for power to be restored. (Read the full story)

Kobe Schamp is facing multiple charges including false reporting after he told Polson police his GMC Sierra was stolen in late November, when the truck was actually found submerged in the Flathead River on Dec. 3. The investigation revealed details that contradicted Schamp's report, leading to additional citations for DUI, reckless driving and failure to report an accident. (Read the full story)

Glacier National Park may eliminate its timed entry system for Going-to-the-Sun Road after the superintendent reportedly told a chamber meeting they'll drop reservations, though park officials say they're still reviewing visitor data before making a final decision for next year. (Read the full story)