Glacier National Park may drop timed entry passes for Going-to-the-Sun Road

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park is considering eliminating its timed entry reservation system for the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, according to local reports.

The Daily Inter Lake reports that at a Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce meeting, Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer stated that the park will no longer use the timed vehicle entry reservation system.

However, the National Park Service has not made an official announcement yet.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Autumn Sifuentes told MTN News the agency is still reviewing the pilot program and analyzing visitor data, traffic patterns and public feedback. Sifuentes added that the park will update the public once a decision is made for 2026.