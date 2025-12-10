Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
11  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Glacier National Park may drop timed entry passes for Going-to-the-Sun Road

A park spokeswoman told MTN News the agency is still reviewing the pilot program.
Glacier National Park Vehicle Timed Pass Update
MTN News
Glacier National Park may be dropping timed entry passes
Glacier National Park Vehicle Timed Pass Update
Posted

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park is considering eliminating its timed entry reservation system for the iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road, according to local reports.

The Daily Inter Lake reports that at a Columbia Falls Chamber of Commerce meeting, Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer stated that the park will no longer use the timed vehicle entry reservation system.

However, the National Park Service has not made an official announcement yet.

Glacier National Park spokeswoman Autumn Sifuentes told MTN News the agency is still reviewing the pilot program and analyzing visitor data, traffic patterns and public feedback. Sifuentes added that the park will update the public once a decision is made for 2026.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader