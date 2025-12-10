Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Polson man charged with false report after truck found submerged in Flathead River

Kobe Schamp faces multiple charges including DUI and false reporting after his GMC Sierra was found in Flathead River.
Crews removed a pickup truck from the Flathead River in Polson on December 4, 2025.
POLSON — A man is facing charges for falsely reporting that his pickup truck — which was later found submerged in a river — was stolen.

Polson Police Chief George Simpson says Kobe Schamp reported his pickup truck stolen in late November.

That truck, a GMC Sierra, was found submerged on Dec. 3 in the Flathead River near Seventh Avenue West.

The vehicle recovery that followed involved specialized resources and several agencies due to challenging conditions.

Chief Simpson reports that the appropriate agencies were also notified of the possible environmental impacts from the incident.

Officiers learned during the investigation details that contradicted Schamp's initial stolen vehicle report.

That resulted in Schamp being issued citations for driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to give notice of an accident, and false reports to law enforcement authorities.

