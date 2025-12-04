Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, December 4, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Aaron McGarry was arrested Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Columbia Falls to Whitefish, reaching speeds up to 100 mph and driving into oncoming traffic before crashing on O'Brien Avenue. McGarry, who had two active felony warrants including assault on a peace officer and felony bail jumping, was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit. (Read the full story)

Robert J. Ward, 27, was arrested Tuesday on charges of assault with a weapon, tampering with evidence and criminal endangerment after firing multiple shots at a vehicle following a an "exchange of illicit substances" in Downtown Missoula on Nov. 25. The Missoula Police Department said Ward accidentally shot himself in the leg during the incident, which prompted a shelter-in-place order. His bond is set at $100,000. (Read the full story)

On Wednesday, 71-year-old John Patrick Butler pleaded guilty to charges related to illegally trafficking bald and golden eagles from the Flathead Indian Reservation. Butler faces up to five years in prison for conspiracy and purchasing killed eagles as part of a trafficking ring that killed approximately 3,600 birds between November 2020 and March 2021. (Read the full story)