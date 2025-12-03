Man arrested after firing gun at vehicle, shooting himself in downtown Missoula

MISSOULA — A man is behind bars following an incident that prompted a shelter-in-place order in downtown Missoula on November 25.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says 27-year-old Robert J. Ward was arrested and taken to the Missoula County Detention Facility on Tuesday evening.

Ward is being held on assault with a weapon, tampering with evidence, and criminal endangerment charges after police determined that the people involved met inside a vehicle at a parking garage on West Main Street "for an exchange involving illicit items," according to a news release.

MPD reports Ward fired several gunshots as the vehicle left the garage and headed northbound on Ryman Street. Ward, who also shot himself in the leg during the incident, was taken to a local hospital following contact with law enforcement. A police dog was brought in to search the area, and a gun was located.

Bennett stated that there is no risk to the public and no further information is being released as the investigation continues.

A shelter-in-place was issued for two blocks around Ryman Street and West Broadway during the incident.

The defendant appeared in front of Missoula District Court Judge John Larson Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $100,000.