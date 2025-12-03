Man arrested following high speed pursuit in Flathead County

KALISPELL — A man was arrested on Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in Northwest Montana.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the incident began when deputies tried to stop a vehicle in Columbia Falls after receiving information related to an active warrant.

The driver fled from the area of Hilltop Road and onto U.S. Highway 2, reaching speeds estimated between 80 mph and 100 mph and driving into oncoming traffic.

The pursuit continued on Montana Highway 40 into Whitefish, where the suspect crashed in the area of O’Brien Avenue.

The driver fled on foot but was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and taken into custody without further incident.

According to a news release, Aaron McGarry had two active felony warrants, including assault on a peace officer and felony bail jumping.

Additional charges related to Wednesday's incident will be forwarded to the Flathead County Attorney’s Office for review.

The Whitefish Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol assisted the Flathead County Sheriff's Office in the incident.