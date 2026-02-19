Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, February 19, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed by a train last month as 64-year-old Clinton Leroy Pulver of Libby. BNSF employees saw Pulver sitting on the tracks on Jan. 1 just north of Libby but couldn't stop in time, according to the LCSO. (Read the full story)

Glacier National Park will limit Logan Pass parking to three hours starting July 1, as part of a new pilot program emphasizing shuttle service over private vehicles. The park's express shuttle system will also begin the same day for ticketed passengers, but there won't be any Avalanche stops. A three hour time slot for Hidden Lake Overlook hikes will also be introduced. (Read the full story)

Missoula city and rural firefighters climbed stairs to raise money for Blood Cancer United in their annual Climb for a Cure event at PEAK Blue Mountain on Wednesday. The stair-climbing challenge also prepares crews for the Seattle StairClimb competition where Missoula firefighters have frequently won in the past. (Read the full story)