Man struck and killed by train in Lincoln County identified

LIBBY — Authorities have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a train on January 19 near Libby.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short has identified the victim as 64-year-old Clinton Leroy Pulver of Libby.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 10:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a person struck by a train and found a deceased male on the tracks.

BNSF employees told investigators the man had been sitting on the tracks facing away from the oncoming train.

The crew was unable to stop the train in time, and the man was struck and killed.

