Missoula area firefighters 'climb for a cure'

MISSOULA — For people with cancer, beating the disease is an uphill climb, but Missoula area firefighters are once again helping them through a climb of their own.

Missoula city and rural firefighters hit the stairs at The PEAK Blue Mountain for The Climb for a Cure on Wednesday to raise money for Blood Cancer United, formerly the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

The organization works to enable patients with blood cancer through research, support, and advocacy.

Every step Missoula's firefighters took on the stairmasters brought the group one step closer to that goal.

The mission also prepares Missoula's fire crews for the Seattle StairClimb, a challenge Missoula's firefighters have won often in the past.

The city and rural fire agencies also raffled off prizes from local businesses with 100% of the proceeds going to Blood Cancer United.

If you missed the action on Wednesday, you still have time to donate or buy raffle tickets.

Just visit any PEAK Service Desk and let the team know you're supporting the Firefighter Stairclimb Challenge.

Raffle winners will be announced Monday, February 23.