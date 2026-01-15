Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, January 15, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

Aaron Walker, a mill worker severely burned in a fire at Montana Timberline Firewood Company on Dec. 30, died at a Salt Lake City burn facility on Sunday. Walker's medical team said they transitioned to comfort care before his death, while officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. (Read the full story)

Political speculation is swirling around University of Montana President Seth Bodnar as a potential challenger to Senator Steve Daines after former Senator Jon Tester sent a text suggesting the possibility. Bodnar declined to comment on the speculation, but did not deny it either. (Read the full story)

The Whitefish School District has started its superintendent search with community meetings to gather input from parents, students and staff about the next leader. McPherson and Jacobson consulting firm will conduct candidate interviews in early March with selection expected by the end of the month. (Read the full story)