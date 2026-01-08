Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, January 8, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

President Trump signed an executive order asking federal regulators to reschedule cannabis from Schedule I, giving Montana's cannabis industry hope for tax breaks and expanded research opportunities. Local industry professionals expect the federal rescheduling process to take one to three years to complete. (Read the full story)

Flathead County has appointed Paula Buff as its first independent elections administrator, officially separating the Elections Department from the Clerk and Recorder's Office. County officials said the nonpartisan position aims to strengthen transparency and trust by appointing an administrator based on qualifications rather than political affiliation. (Read the full story)

After graduating high school at 16, Mataya Oakland opened her mobile coffee business at just 17 years old. Oakland funded The Bean Machine through multiple jobs and rebuilt the trailer with her grandfather before launching in October to serve the Lake County community. (Read the full story)