Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, July 3, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

A fire broke out Wednesday night at the former Pyramid Mountain Lumber yard, fully engulfing two buildings. The fire was sparked during the new owner's demolition process and destroyed one large building and a smaller metal structure next to it. Both structures were engulfed completely, according to former General Manager Todd Johnson. (Read the full story)

People are being reminded to use caution with fireworks after a fire was sparked by some in the Bitterroot on Wednesday afternoon. The Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management reports the blaze sparked in a field at approximately 1:15 p.m. and burned approximately three acres south of Hamilton. Hamilton and Corvallis fire crews responded to the scene and contained the fire. (Read the full story)

There’s a new smartphone App Flathead County residents can download to receive emergency notifications like evacuation warnings. The county has partnered with Genasys Alert, a free and easy-to-download smartphone application that notifies residents of evacuation orders, severe weather alerts and more. (Read the full story)