Montana Morning Headlines: Thursday, May 14, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Thursday.

The Pangea Restaurant Group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed multiple Missoula restaurants including Elote, Stave & Hoop and Liquid Planet Grille. Court documents show the group faces several lawsuits and owes less than $3.4 million in debts. (Read the full story)

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes completed a landmark water rights settlement that quantifies their rights to 4,000 miles of streams, 208 lakes and the southern half of Flathead Lake. The agreement, stemming from the 1855 Hellgate Treaty, took over 160 years to finalize and includes federal funding for major infrastructure projects. (Read the full story)

A jury found Jeffrey Serio guilty of deliberate homicide after he drove over and killed Raymond Grigg on Grigg's property in Kalispell last August. The defense argued self-defense after Grigg fired shots at Serio's vehicle, but prosecutors said Serio used his car as a deadly weapon. (Read the full story)