Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Sean Wells/MTN News file
WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the suspect in last Thursday's attempted kidnapping at a Kalispell gas station has been identified and arrested. The incident occurred at Woody's gas station at Highways 35 and 206, where a man allegedly attempted to rob and kidnap a woman sitting in her car. (Read the full story)

The Bureau of Land Management is offering $1 permits for people to cut their own Christmas trees on public land, with options including Douglas fir, lodgepole pine and western larch. Harvesters must stay at least a quarter-mile from roads and rivers, with BLM encouraging people to target overcrowded areas where thinning would benefit forest management. (Read the full story)

Two reindeer from a farm in Washington brought Christmas magic to Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply in Missoula on Dec. 6, featuring 10-year-old Candy and 1.5-year-old Elsa posing for photos and meeting dozens of families. The reindeer, raised by Jordan Duncan at Reindeer Express near Spokane, spend their off-season splashing in water and munching grass before returning to holiday duties. (Read the full story)

