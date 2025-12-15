MISSOULA — If you’ve ever wondered what reindeer do off the clock, Murdoch's Ranch & Home Supply in Missoula has your answer.

Reindeer weren't pulling sleighs on Dec. 6; instead, they were busy posing for photos, snacking and absolutely stealing the show.

We meet 10-year-old Candy and Elsa, who's only one and a half.

Learn more about Missoula's reindeer for rent:

Creature Features: Reindeer for Rent

While reindeer can be found in Montana, they are pretty rare, which is why Jordan Duncan raises them on a farm and rents them out to anyone needing a little extra holiday magic.

"The best part of it is just coming and seeing all these kids having their dreams made," Duncan said. I never got to see reindeer when I was little, I never even knew there was a farm near me growing up."

From the farm in Washington to Murdoch's in Montana, the reindeer were ramped up and ready for their big day.

"Don’t let them fool you, they actually like doing this," Duncan said. "They get to come out and pick on kids. Oh, and spread Christmas cheer, of course.”

And that they did, bringing in a line of people, lining the aisles starting at 11 a.m.

"In years past, we've had upwards of 600 people," said Gary Cilenti, the store manager of Murdoch's. "This year started a little bit slow, but I imagine it's going to pick up as the day goes on."

Cilenti was right, with people from in and around town all coming in for a close-up look at Santa’s trusted steeds.

"We've been doing this for quite a few years, and just seeing the kids light up seeing the reindeer is pretty cool," Cilenti said.

While these reindeer were making a quick pit-stop before Christmas, they're actually year-round residents of Santa's unofficial "training camp", Reindeer Express near Spokane, where 45 reindeer spend their summers munching grass and splashing in water.

Whether you call them reindeer or caribou, they're actually the same species, just wild when roaming Montana's wilderness and domesticated when trained and raised for holiday trips like these.

"They travel pretty easy, I think they actually travel better than I do," Duncan said. "On the road, they get to lay down, nap in the trailer and they got all the food and water they want."

And they did indeed spend their time snacking, snapping photos with families and creating Christmas memories for Missoulians all around, and the kids weren't the only ones who thought these reindeer had a special magic about them.

"They're very special," Duncan said. "They're a lot like dogs, but with antlers that hurt when they want to play."

"It's not too many times people get to see those in their lifetime, so it's good to come in and take some pictures with the family," Cilenti said.

After the meet and greet, Murdoch's gave out reindeer treats and coloring pages to cap off the Christmas magic.

While Candy and Elsa were busy making memories in Missoula, come Dec. 24, they'll be trading photo ops for flight plans.

Whether you've got hooves or paws, antlers or tails, some holiday jobs really are magical.