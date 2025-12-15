Info sought after attempted kidnapping in Flathead County

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a suspect in an attempted kidnapping case.

The incident happened at approximately 10:45 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 11, at Woody's gas station at the intersection of Highways 35 and 206 outside of Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino reports a male driver attempted to kidnap and rob a female who was sitting in her vehicle.

MTN News

According to a new release, the suspect told the female that he lived down the road, north of Woody's, but when he left the area, he headed south on Highway 35.

The suspect is described as being a white male, 40 to 50 years old, who's balding on top with longer hair in a ponytail, with reddish-gray colored hair.

Flathead County Sheriff's Office

The vehicle involved in the incident is a red, early 2000s full-sized Dodge Ram pickup truck with a ladder rack and toolboxes in the bed.

Any with information about the incident is asked to contact Flathead County Sheriff's Office Detective Drew Kammerzell at 406-758-5592 or by email dkammerzell@flatheadcounty.gov.