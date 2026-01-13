Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

December's extreme weather events brought record rainfall and damaging winds that knocked out power for thousands across Northwest Montana. Officials from Flathead Electric said they responded to nearly 375 outages affecting more than 36,000 customers during the 10-day storm, with crews calling it the "worst weather impact" in 27 years. (Read the full story)

Missoula County's eight-year study of the Wye area concluded it's prime for industrial and residential development — but lacks necessary infrastructure like water, sewer and transportation. Now, the county is pursuing a phased plan using private, local, state and federal funding to develop infrastructure that would attract businesses and housing. (Read the full story)

Downtown Missoula commuters may face disruptions this week as crews investigate soil underneath roads for the Downtown Safety, Access, and Mobility project. This week, one lane in each direction is closed on Higgins from Brooks to Broadway, with additional work at various intersections through Jan. 16. (Read the full story)