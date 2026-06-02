Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The family of Danit Ehrlich, who drowned in the Clark Fork River at Jacobs Island Dog Park in February 2025, unveiled a memorial bench on what would have been her 35th birthday Monday. The family hopes the memorial will raise awareness about river safety and prevent future tragedies at the popular dog park. (Read the full story)

Missoula County officials have postponed a meeting about KRAMBU's proposed AI data center in Bonner, requesting more information from the applicant. The project, which could power up to 29 megawatts initially with potential expansion to 100 megawatts, has faced community pushback over environmental impacts and transparency concerns. (Read the full story)

The City of Missoula closed the sale of its Riverfront Triangle property to Averill Hospitality for $4 million, which will develop a 180-room hotel with conference space and public plaza. The sale is expected to generate $7 million for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund over several years while improving riverfront access and downtown amenities. (Read the full story)