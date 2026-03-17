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Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Small AI data center proposed at Bonner Mill Industrial Park
CAROLINE WEISS/MTN NEWS
A proposal is in the works to put an artificial intelligence data center at the Bonner Mill Industrial Park. The plan would put a small data center in the former United Forest Products building along Highway 200.
Small AI data center proposed at Bonner Mill Industrial Park
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WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

An unnamed company is proposing a small A.I. data center at the former Universal Forest Products building in Bonner, with Mill Manager Mike Heisey saying it would restore some of the lost jobs. A community meeting on the proposal is planned for Friday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Bonner. (Read the full story)

A bail bondsman from Billings pleaded not guilty to attempted assault with a weapon on Monday, accused of pointing a rifle at a vehicle earlier this month. The bondsman, Austin Mistretta, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted with his next court date scheduled for May 21. (Read the full story)

The historic Izaak Walton Inn near Glacier National Park has been listed for sale at $18 million, just over a month after operator Loge Glacier shut down operations in February. The closure left 17 full-time employees out of work, while Loge has not responded to MTN's requests for comment. (Read the full story)

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