Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

An Australian mining company, Sentinel Metals, is seeking state approval for exploratory drilling near the headwaters of the Blackfoot River outside of Lincoln — an area with a controversial mining history. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comments on the proposal through April 6. (Read the full story)

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is updating floodplain maps across the country, including Missoula County. Some properties that weren't previously in the floodplain could be designated as future flood zones, but the county is holding public open houses this week and next to discuss plans before moving forward. (Read the full story)

The Fair-Mont-Egan School District in Kalispell is asking voters to approve two levies in May, a $140,000 general fund levy and a $250,000 technology fund levy. Without the levy, the district could undergo cuts, as it faces a $250,000 budget deficit caused by an expiring grant and rising costs. (Read the full story)