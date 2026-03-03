Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A Flathead County man is facing a deliberate homicide charge after a Saturday night shooting in Hungry Horse left 30-year-old David Bollman dead. Dylan Olson, 25, was detained at the scene. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but we will update you once we learn more. (Read the full story)

Monday morning, authorities recovered the body of 63-year-old Keith Mack of Troy after he went missing during an ice fishing trip at Spar Lake on Saturday. His snowmobile was found at the campground and fishing gear near a hole in the ice, prompting Flathead County dive teams to assist in the recovery. (Read the full story)

Open burning season has arrived in Western Montana, and a controlled burn near the old Roseburg site is creating visible smoke across much of the Missoula Valley. The Missoula Fire Department said the burn is authorized and asks residents not to call 911. (Read the full story)