Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The Montana Food Bank Network helped 622 Montanans apply for SNAP benefits last year and is expanding its assistance program in 2026. New eligibility rules require more recipients to report work information, making the complicated 15-20 page applications even more challenging to navigate. (Read the full story)

A seventh-grade robotics team from Hellgate Elementary has qualified for Canada Cup, an international competition. The Mechanical Masters have been working together since fourth grade and are now fundraising for their trip to compete against top teams worldwide. (Read the full story)

Chico Hot Springs pool will be temporarily closed for renovations through the middle of May to improve comfort, accessibility and guest experience. The resort said the upgrades are designed to maintain its historic character while enhancing the overall visitor experience. (Read the full story)