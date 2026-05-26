Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A 22-year-old man was arrested for deliberate homicide after a fatal shooting at a Bozeman bar early Monday morning. Jakob Steven Lundberg was booked into jail on charges including deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment and tampering with evidence — though the Bozeman Police Department wouldn't confirm if he's the suspect in this case. (Read the full story)

Mike Schwartz, a USAID civilian working on infrastructure projects in Afghanistan around 2006, survived two IED explosions that killed his driver and another team member. He said Memorial Day should also recognize civilians who serve alongside military forces and face similar dangers in conflict zones. (Read the full story)

Corvallis held its 106th annual Memorial Day parade on Monday, featuring veterans, local businesses and first responders marching down Main Street. The ceremony continued at the cemetery where organizers honored all 582 veterans buried there, some dating back to the Mexican War in 1846. (Read the full story)