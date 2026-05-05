Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, May 5, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

A 52-year-old Kalispell man faces sex trafficking and child prostitution charges after allegedly attempting to entice children for sex online. Ernest Crawford, a registered sex offender, was arrested following conversations with undercover detectives posing as minors and is being held on $250,000 bail. (Read the full story)

Parking in Missoula's University District is severely limited, with about 2,000 vehicles competing for just 530 spaces. Now, the Missoula Parking Commission is considering a permit system costing $85 per year to better manage the shortage. (Read the full story)

More than 1,100 acres near Kalispell are now permanently protected for recreation thanks to the Flathead Land Trust's purchase from the Griffith Family Foundation. The land includes 3.5 miles of ridgetop trail connecting Herron Park to Blacktail Mountain and will remain undeveloped forever. (Read the full story)