Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Thompson Falls residents are petitioning to recall the mayor and three City Council members, citing concerns about transparency and financial management following criminal charges against the former city clerk. Petition Organizer Kristen Wing said residents want officials who will listen to the community, particularly after she learned her property was allegedly being annexed without proper notification. (Read the full story)

Dr. Jeremiah Shinn has been officially named the 20th president of the University of Montana, with his contract starting July 1, 2026. The Montana Board of Regents selected Shinn from more than 70 candidates, with Commissioner Clayton Christian noting he consistently rose to the top and understands the university's values and culture. (Read the full story)

Missoula County Public Schools is asking voters to approve two separate levies this year to help fund critical school operations, with about 20% of the district's funding coming from these voter-approved measures. Superintendent Micah Hill said the funding is essential for maintaining salaries and benefits that make up 90% of the budget, as well as supporting important student services. (Read the full story)