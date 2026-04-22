Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 22, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Mount Jumbo's North Zone remains closed until May 1 to protect elk migration patterns, but Missoula police said they are seeing increased trespassing due to the lack of snow. Now, the Missoula Police Department is posting photos online asking for help identifying trespassers — who could face fines up to $500. (Read the full story)

The Montana Department of Transporation is replacing a 145-foot-tall bridge west of Alberton at a cost of $22 million, with construction beginning this year and the new bridge completed in 2027. The project will improve safety standards and provide 75 years of reliable service, though drivers should expect single-lane traffic during construction. (Read the full story)

The St. Ignatius Police Department is set to receive a $185,000 federal grant to purchase three new patrol vehicles, replacing an unreliable fleet that breaks down frequently. The four-officer department currently relies on re-purposed vehicles from other agencies and operates on an annual budget of just $155,000. (Read the full story)