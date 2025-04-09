Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top new stories for Wednesday.

A man described as a "person of interest" in the disappearance of an 82-year-old woman near Tenino, Washington, was arrested Monday night in Missoula. Jeffrey Zizz, 47, was apprehended by police and SWAT after a tip from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. He is currently being held on an outstanding warrant. (Read the full story)

Second Chances Exotics Rescue is providing a safe haven in Arlee for neglected exotic animals like birds, tortoises and lizards. Founders Lauren Gydas and Jamie Wallace say their goal is to educate the public about the long-term commitments required in caring for these pets and are working towards becoming a non-profit. (Read the full story)

Tuesday afternoon, the Missoula Parking Commission voted to raise lease rates by 10% and increase parking violation fines, aiming to improve space turnover and address repeat offenders, according to Director Jodi Pilgrim. One resident raised concerns about the fairness of the changes, pointing out that most locals "rarely receive tickets," while repeat offenders tend to be from the business community. (Read the full story)

