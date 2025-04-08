"Person of interest" in disappearance of Washington woman arrested in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man who law described as a "person of interest" in the disappearance of an 82-year-old woman near Tenino, Washington was arrested on Monday night in Missoula.

Jeffrey Zizz, 47, was taken into custody after Missoula police were alerted by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office that he was possibly in the area.

Thurston County Sheriff's Office

Missoula police officers and the SWAT team responded to the 3900 block of Brooks Street where "flash sound diversionary devices" were used to take Zizz into custody, according to a social media post.

Zizz — whom authorities identify as a "handyman" — was taken to the Missoula jail where he's being held on the outstanding warrant.